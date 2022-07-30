Actor Babushaan Reaches Kharavela Nagar PS For Interrogation

Bhubaneswar: Actor Babushaan on Saturday reached the Kharavela Nagar Police Station for interrogation in connection with the case filed by his wife Trupti Satpathy.

The actor reached the police station along with his mother.

Worth mentioning, the actor’s wife Tripti had lodged a case under Section 498 ‘A’ of the IPC against him at Kharvel Nagar Police station while a case under IPC Section 506 has been registered against his co-actor Prakruti Mishra.

Earlier this week, a team of Kharavela Nagar Police had interrogated Prakruti Mishra in connection with the case.

