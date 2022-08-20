Actor Babushaan Mohanty releases video, apologies to people of Odisha I Watch

Bhubaneswar: Ollywood actor Babushaan Mohanty, who was embroiled in controversy after his wife Tritpi assaulted his Premam movie co-actress, Prakruti Mishra, on Bhubaneswar roads, today released a video tendering an apology to all.

In the video, the actor can be been apologising to the people of Odisha.

“Recently, an incident had occurred, for which I am apologising to the people of the State. A case has been registered against my wife Trupti and my father-in-law. They (Babushaan’s in-laws) have undergone so many difficulties for this,” the actor said in the video.

“I promise, I will not let any harm come to them and I promise that I won’t repeat such a mistake,” Babushaan concluded with.