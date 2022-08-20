VideoBreakingEntertainmentOllywood

Actor Babushaan Mohanty releases video, apologies to people of Odisha I Watch

By Pragativadi News Service
65

Bhubaneswar: Ollywood actor Babushaan Mohanty, who was embroiled in controversy after his wife Tritpi assaulted his Premam movie co-actress, Prakruti Mishra, on Bhubaneswar roads, today released a video tendering an apology to all.

In the video, the actor can be been apologising to the people of Odisha.

“Recently, an incident had occurred, for which I am apologising to the people of the State.  A case has been registered against my wife Trupti and my father-in-law. They (Babushaan’s in-laws) have undergone so many difficulties for this,” the actor said in the video.

“I promise, I will not let any harm come to them and I promise that I won’t repeat such a mistake,” Babushaan concluded with.

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Pragativadi News Service 7916 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking