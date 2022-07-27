Actor Babushaan arrives in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Ollywood actor Tanmay Mohanty, popularly known as Babushaan arrived at Bhubaneswar airport from Chennai of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The actor flew back to the city from Chennai this morning amid the ongoing controversy involving his co-actor Prakruti Mishra and wife Trupti Satpathy.

Actor Babushaan Mohanty, who has been hitting the headlines after the controversy, was on Tuesday spotted at Chennai airport.

Earlier yesterday, he was spotted at the same hotel where actress Prakruti Mishra was staying in Chennai. Although he claimed that he was in Chennai for the promotion of his movie, he was not seen during the promotion events.

Later, the actor clarified through social media message that he did not attend the event as the producer asked him to stay away from the promotion events following his personal life dispute.