Renowned Marathi actor Atul Parchure, who also starred in several Bollywood hits, passed away on Monday at the age of 57. The actor had been reportedly fighting cancer for the last few years.

Atul was known for his roles in numerous Hindi and Marathi films, television shows, and OTT series. Multiple sources state that Atul had been dealing with liver cancer for some time. He leaves behind his mother, wife, and daughter.

Atul Parchure had taken a break from the entertainment industry to focus on his treatment. He returned to the screen with a role in the Marathi movie, ‘Alibaba Aani Chalisitale Chor’, earlier this March. His return was met with acclaim from both audiences and critics alike.

Parchure was warmly applauded for his determination at the Zee Natya Gaurav Puraskar ceremony. Tributes for the late actor poured in X on Monday evening soon after the news of his demise came to light. ‘

