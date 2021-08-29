Actor Armaan Kohli Arrested In Drugs Case

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli. Kohli, a former contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss, was arrested in the early hours of the day after being detained by the agency on Saturday after some narcotics contraband were allegedly found during a raid at his residence in Mumbai’s Juhu.

Headed by its zonal director Samir Wankhede, a team of the drug law enforcement agency, had raided the actor’s residence at 2pm on Saturday. The action was taken as part of its ongoing “Operation Rolling Thunder” to crackdown on the alleged network of drug peddlers and suppliers in Mumbai. The search went on till 8pm, NCB officials said.

The raid at Kohli’s home took place on the basis of information revealed by an alleged drug peddler who, like the actor, was arrested on Saturday. He is suspected to have purchased drugs from the alleged peddler.

Since last year, the NCB has questioned several major Bollywood names, including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in connection with an alleged Bollywood-drugs mafia nexus.

The actors’ questioning was linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his Mumbai flat on June 14 last year.

The actor has featured in the Salman Khan-starrer “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo” among other films.