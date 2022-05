Actor Arjun Rampal Calls On Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Veteran Actor Arjun Rampal on Sunday called on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at his residence in the city.

Woman entrepreneur Sukriti Patnaik accompanied Rampal during the visit to Naveen Nivas today.

Naveen shared a tweet to mark the meeting. He stated:

“It was a pleasure meeting actor @rampalarjun who was in #Bhubaneswar to attend the Women’s Business Mela 2022 and also, woman entrepreneur from #Odisha Sukirti Patnaik. Encouraged the actor to explore Odisha’s treasure-trove of natural beauty and heritage.”