Actor Annie Wersching, Best Known For Role In TV Series 24, Dies At 45

Actor Annie Wersching, best known for her roles in the television shows ’24’, ‘Bosch’, ‘Timeless’, has died after a two-year battle with cancer. She was 45.

Stephen Full, her husband, has confirmed the same.

The actor was diagnosed in 2020, however, the type of cancer she was battling has not been specified.

Annie, who was born in St. Louis, Missouri, made her cinematic debut at the age of 24 in a 2002 episode of ‘Star Trek: Enterprise.’ In 2009, she was cast as FBI special agent Renee Walker on the seventh season of 24.

She also appeared in shows like ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ Marvel’s ‘Runaways,’ ‘The Rookie’ and ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ over the course of her two-decade career.