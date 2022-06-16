Actor Ankur Rathee Marries Girlfriend Anuja Joshi In England

London: Actor Ankur Rathee has tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Anuja Joshi in England on June 15.

The wedding functions were held at a 500-year-old manor tucked away in the English countryside.

Post their wedding, the couple headed to Europe for their honeymoon, following which they will resume work.

Anuja will join the sets of The Resident, and Ankur will head to Mumbai to recommence shooting for Shehzada, which stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

After being in a relationship for almost seven years, the couple got engaged on July 19, 2020.