Actor Ananya Panday’s Home Raided By NCB, Called For Questioning

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau on Thursday conducted raids at the residence of actor Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya. Besides, the actor has been called in for questioning at the Mumbai office of the anti-drugs agency.

The agency officials were also spotted outside Shah Rukh Khan‘s residence ‘Mannat’.

However, the NCB is not confirming if it’s connected to Aryan Khan drug case or is a separate matter.

Aryan was apparently discussing drugs during the Mumbai cruise party with an upcoming Bollywood actress. The NCB had submitted their WhatsApp chat to the special court on Wednesday. His chats with drug peddlers were also given to court.

The special NDPS Act court in its 21-page order noted that WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan prima facie revealed that he was “dealing in illicit drug activities on a regular basis” and therefore it cannot be said that he was not likely to commit a similar offence if released on bail. The NCB had earlier argued in court that Aryan was not new to drugs, though no drug was found on him. The drugs found on Aryan Khan’s friend Arbaaz Merchant were for Aryan and Arbaaz’s personal consumption, they said.

Bollywood seems to be under the radar of the Narcotics Control Bureau after the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan.