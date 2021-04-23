Actor Amit Mistry Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At 47

Mumbai: Popular Marathi and Hindi actor Amit Mistry died on Friday following cardiac arrest at his residence in Andheri.

The 47-year-old actor breathed his last around 9.30 am with his mother. He was known for starring in films like ‘Shor In The City’, ‘Bey Yaar’ and Amazon Prime Video series ‘Bandish Bandits’

The news of demise was confirmed by actor Kubbra Sait on Twitter. Sharing a picture of Amit, Kubbra wrote, “You’ll be missed on earth @Actoramitmistry Condolences to the family.” Replying to a Twitter user’s query, Kubbra added that Amit died of a cardiac arrest. “Exactly… just reconfirmed. It happened this morning. Cardiac arrest,” she wrote.

<>

You’ll be missed on earth @Actoramitmistry

Condolences to the family.

💔 pic.twitter.com/lDX0iLDxrT — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) April 23, 2021

</>