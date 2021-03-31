Actor Ajaz Khan Arrested By NCB In Drug Case

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday arrested actor Ajaz Khan after 8 hours of interrogation in connection with a drug case.

He was taken into custody yesterday from the Mumbai airport upon his arrival from Rajasthan. The agency said it had found alprazolam tablets from his home during searches in the city’s Andheri and Lokhandwala areas.

According to sources, Ajaz Khan’s name came to light after the arrest of drug peddler Shadab Batata in the drugs case.

NCB had arrested Shadab Batata, son of Farooq Batata, Mumbai’s biggest drugs supplier, and recovered drugs worth nearly Rs 2 crore from his posession.

Last year, a case was registered against the actor for indulging in acts of defamation, hate speech and violation of prohibitory orders. However, he was granted bail by Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate court on a surety of Rs 1 lakh.