Actor Aditya Singh Rajput Found Dead In Bathroom; Drug Overdose Suspected

Mumbai: Actor-model Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in bathroom of his 11th-floor building. One of his friends first spotted him inside the washroom. He and the building’s security guard rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

According to reports, it might be a drug overdose. Aditya hailed from Delhi and started off as a model. He was a part of films such as Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. He was a part of around 300 advertisements and participated in reality shows like Splitsvilla 9 and did TV projects like Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, and others.

The actor’s Instagram stories suggest that he was home last night with his friends. He posted a picture of the view from his apartment. Aditya Singh Rajput started off as a model and actor and even launched many fresh faces. He was well-connected with the industry and had worked for many brands with multiple actors. His death came as a shock to the industry.

Aditya Singh Rajput started his career at the age of 17. He was born in Delhi. After the death of the actor, along with the film industry, his fans have got a big shock. Aditya also worked in the web series ‘Gandi Baat’. Fans liked his acting very much. The actor was associated with the production house for a long time. Aditya had a special identity in the glamor circuit of Mumbai. He was often seen at parties and Page 3 events. Aditya’s family lives in Delhi. But due to work, Aditya lived with a roommate in a building named Lashkaria Heights in Andheri Lokhandwala. According to the information, the Oshiwara police have sent the team.