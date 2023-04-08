Active Shooter At US University, Students Asked To Take Shelter

Oklahoma: In another case of shooting inside education institute, the University of Oklahoma reported the presence of an active shooter inside its college premises in the United States on Saturday.

The university informed about the presence of an active shooter on its official Twitter account. It tweeted of hearing possible shots fired in its Norman campus on Saturday.

“There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. OUPD investigating possible shots fired on Norman campus,” tweeted the University of Oklahoma on Saturday.

Visuals on local media showed multiple police and SWAT tactical vehicles outside the University of Oklahoma.

The incident comes just days after two nine-year-old girls, a nine-year-old boy, two teachers and a school custodian died during a school shooting in Nashville.

School and college shootings are alarmingly common in the United States, where the proliferation of firearms has soared in recent years. There have been 129 mass shootings — defined as incidents in which four or more people were shot or killed — so far this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.