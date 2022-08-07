‘Active ISIS Member’ Arrested In Delhi

New Delhi: The National Investigating Agency (NIA) has arrested an active member of Islamic State (ISIS) after conducting searches at Batla House in New Delhi.

The accused, identified as Mohsin Ahmad, was arrested on Saturday, the NIA said.

According to the probe agency, Ahmad – a resident of Patna – has been an “active member of the ISIS”.

“He has been arrested for his involvement in collection of funds for ISIS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad. He was sending these funds to Syria and other places in form of cryptocurrency in order to further the activities of ISIS,” the NIA said.

“Yesterday (06.08.2022), the NIA conducted searches in the residential premises of accused Mohsin Ahmad, presently residing Batla House, New Delhi, and subsequently arrested him in the case pertaining to online and on-ground activities of ISIS. The case was registered suo-moto by NIA on June 25,” the agency said, adding that further investigations were in progress.