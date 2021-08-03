Action-Packed Trailer Of ‘Money Heist’ Season 5 Released!

New Delhi: Netflix has revealed an action-packed official trailer of the ‘Money Heist’ season 5 ahead of release on the OTT platform.

The massively popular Netflix crime drama is just one month away from release, and expectations are only set to soar after watching the trailer.

The video shows, the gang, and The Professor are shown at their most vulnerable phase. While the gang is trying to get over the death of Nairobi, Lisbon’s entry inside the Bank of Spain seems to act as a catalyst. “This is no more a robbery. This is war,” the trailer aptly hints at a war between the gang and the army that’s inside the bank to nab the former.

The viewers will also see Sergio aka The Professor handcuffed, chained, and being tortured, at the mercy of inspector Alicia Sierra, there’s more to what meets the eyes as the mastermind Professor has miraculous escape plans each time things go awry.

Watch the trailer here:

<> </>

Created by Alex Pina and produced by Vancouver Media, the Spanish series became an instant hit on the streamer when it was released. Cast includes Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Rodrigo de la Serna, Darko Peric, Najwa Nimri, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Belén Cuesta, Fernando Cayo, Fernando Soto, Jose Manuel Poga and Mario de la Rosa. The final season will be released in two volumes, with the first part launching on September 3 and the second on December 3.