Action Against Khalistan Liberation Force: NIA Searches 14 Places In Punjab, J&K And Delhi

New Delhi: In a case related to terror activities of members of proscribed terrorist organizations like Khalistan Liberation Force, Babbar Khalsa International, and others, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday carried out searches at 14 places in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and the National Capital.

During the searches conducted at the premises of the suspects, the NIA seized “incriminating materials, including digital devices and documents”.

The central agency registered the case on August 20 this year taking suo-moto cognisance considering the significance of the matter. Further investigations in the case are in progress, NIA said.

Khalistan Liberation Force, Babbar Khalsa International, and International Sikh Youth Federation are among 42 organisations listed in the first schedule of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.