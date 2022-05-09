Acid Attack On Pramodini Roul: Prime Accused Gets 14-Year RI

Jagatsinghpur: A local court here on Monday awarded 14 years of imprisonment to two persons – Santosh Bedant and Anil Dalasinghray in connection with acid attack on Pramodini Roul.

Hearing a case, the Additional District Judge Court, Jagatsinghpur, slapped the convict with Rs 15,000 fine along with the RI.

On May 4, 2009, a paramilitary jawan identified as Santosh Vedant Kumar threw acid on Roul’s face after she rejected his marriage proposal. She suffered 80 per cent burns with her lower half of the body paralysed. She also lost her vision, was admitted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) for nine months and had to spend a painful life for five years in a hospital bed.

On May 1, 2021, Pramodini tied the knot with her beau Saroj Sahu.