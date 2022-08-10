Achutapur RI Caught Red-Handed While Taking Rs 8k Bribe In Khurda

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Wednesday caught a Revenue Inspector (RI) red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 from a complainant in Khurda district.

The accused government official identified as Gauranga Sabar, was posted as Revenue Inspector (RI) of Achutapur which comes under Jankia police station limits in Khurda district.

According to sources, the anti-corruption wing personnel apprehended the RI while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 8,000 from the complainant in order to prepare RoR of his parental property in his favour, as a legal heir.

Today, Sri Gauranga Sabara, Revenue Inspector(RI), Achutapur,PS-Jankia,Khurdha

has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding & accepting bribe of Rs.8000/-from the complt. to prepare RoR of his parental property in his favour,as a legal heir.Investigation in progress. — Odisha Vigilance (@OdishaVigilance) August 10, 2022

Earlier today, the Vigilance sleuths has caught the RI of Barida under Kodala Tehsil in Ganjam district red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a complainant.

Barida RI Debasish Majhi had seized a sand-laden truck late last night and had demanded Rs 55,000 from the owner of the vehicle for releasing the tipper.

Today, Sri Debasish Majhi, Revenue Inspector (RI), K. Barida R.I. Circle under Kodala Tahasil, Ganjam has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding & accepting bribe of Rs.25,000/- from the complainant (owner of vehicle) for release of his tipper. — Odisha Vigilance (@OdishaVigilance) August 10, 2022

