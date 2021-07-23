ACF Death Mystery: Gajapati SP Gives Clean Chit To DFO Sangram Behera

Gajapati: The mysterious death case of Paralakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Saumya Ranjan Mohapatra has taken a new angle as Gajapati Superintendent of Police (SP) Tapan Kumar Pattnaik on Friday gave a clean chit to Paralakhemunidi DFO Sangram Behera.

SP Patnaik said that the Paralakhemundi DFO Sangram Behera has no link with the death case of the ACF Soumya Ranjan.

Addressing media this evening, SP Patnaik said, “No evidence was found against the DFO after an analysis of his Call Details Record (CDR). The CDR proves that Sangram Behera has no connection with Bidya Bharati, the wife of the deceased ACF.”

“He also did not have any connection with the ACF’s cook Manmath Kambha. OIC of Gurnadi police station, Mamata Panda has also no role in the death of the ACF,” he said.

Earlier the DFO has also denied all the charges leveled against him and claimed that he has no relationship with Bidyabharati, the wife of Soumya Ranjan.

Reportedly, Gajapati SP’s clean chit to the DFO came hours after the latter’s interrogation by the cops over the case.