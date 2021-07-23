ACF Death Mystery: Diary & Letter Reveal A Lot, Ambulance Driver Admits Being Stopped

Bhubaneswar: The mysterious death case of Paralakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Saumya Ranjan Mohapatra continues to get new twists with every passing day.

As per available reports, a note purportedly written by the ACF’s wife Bidyabharati Panda read: “Oh God, help me get divorce anyhow”, while another expressed her hatred for someone, seemingly Soumya.

“I hate you the most in the world. I hate this man. Even hate to combine my name with his. I spoiled my life for all my stupid decisions,” it said.

Besides, shocking details revealing family feud emerged from a diary provided by ACF’s advocate purportedly written by ACF. It read, “I will resign from my job, I will be a servant to you..I just need you as my wife & a good friend..whatever you want..will fulfill that.”

On the other hand, Police interrogated the 108 ambulance driver regarding Paralakhemundi ACF Soumya Ranjan’s death case late at night on Thursday.

Particularly, police wanted to know if the ambulance was detained at the gate or not. Similarly, who stopped it en-route and why despite it was carrying a critically burnt patient.

“After the wife of the patient arrived, the ambulance was allowed to move; at Gopalpur, ACF’s wife asked to take the patient to SCB hospital, we reached SCB around 6:30-7 pm,” informed the ambulance driver. “We started from ACF’s house at around 11:30am -12 pm; after directions from a woman in police uniform, the ambulance was stopped at forest gate for 10-15 minutes citing that there was no attendant with the patient,” he added.