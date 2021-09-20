ACF death case: Wife Bidyabharti undergo lie detection test

Bhubaneswar: In a major development in the probe into the mysterious death of Paralakhemundi assistant conservator of forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, Soumya’s wife Bidyabharti Panda is likely to undergo lie-detection test at State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) in Bhubaneswar today.

Earlier, Crime branch conducted a polygraph test on the main accused divisional forest officer (DFO) Sangram Keshari Behera and the cook Manmath Kumbha.

Though details of the lie detection test yet to be disclosed, sources said as many as 100 questions were asked to Behera during three-hour lie detection test.

The family members of ACF Soumya have named Bidya Bharati Panda, the widow of Soumya Ranjan, as a co-accused in FIR they have lodged at the Paralakhemundi police station following the mysterious death of the officer. They also demanded lie detection test of the doctor who treated Soumya and Tahasildar.

Worth mentioning, on July 11, ACF Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra had sustained burn injuries at his official quarters in Parlakhemundi. He succumbed while being treated at a private hospital in Cuttack a day later.