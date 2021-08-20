ACF death case: OIC Mamta Panda interrogated by Crime Branch

Parlakhemundi: The Crime Branch interrogated Mamata Panda, the OIC of Gurandi police station in connection with the mysterious death of Paralakhemundi ACF Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra.

The deceased Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan’s family had alleged involvement of Mamata Panda in the death case.

The OIC’s role came under the scanner after the dead ACF’s father Abhiram Mohapatra accused her of using her influence to hush up the investigation. He further accused her of detaining the ambulance carrying the critically injured Soumya to the hospital for an hour at the behest of his daughter-in-law Bidyabharati Panda.