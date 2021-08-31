ACF Death Case: Crime Branch To Interrogate Bidyabharti Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: A team of Odisha Crime Branch, probing the sensational death case of Paralakhemundi assistant conservator of forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, will interrogate the deceased’s wife Bidyabharti on Wednesday.

Amid the ongoing Crime Branch probe, ADG Sanjeeb Panda said that the agency has so far interrogated 14 witnesses in the case in Paralakhemundi.

“The team has gone through call details record and investigation report of Gajapati police. In the next phase, the team will interrogate family members of the deceased and his wife. We have also asked two officers of the Crime Against Women unit to assist in the interrogation,” said Panda.

It is pertinent to mention here that the deceased ACF Soumya Ranjan was found with around 90 percent burn injuries at his official quarters at Paralakhemundi on the night of July 11, 2021. Later, he succumbed to the injuries at a private hospital in Cuttack on July 13.

Though the post-mortem report of the deceased ACF later pointed that the young OFS officer had died of burn injuries, his family members disputed the claims alleging foul play in the death of Soumya Ranjan.