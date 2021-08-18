ACF Death Case: Crime Branch Interrogates 3 Doctors Of Gajapati DHH

Paralakhemundi: In a major development in the mysterious death of Paralakhemundi ACF Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, the Crime Branch team began the interrogation of three doctors at Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) here on Wednesday.

As per reports, the crime branch officials have questioned 3 doctors who had treated Soumya Ranjan following burn injuries.

It is pertinent to mention here that the deceased ACF Soumya Ranjan was found with around 90 percent burn injuries at his official quarters at Paralakhemundi on the night of July 11, 2021. Later, he succumbed to the injuries at a private hospital in Cuttack on July 13.

Though the post-mortem report of the deceased ACF later pointed that the young OFS officer had died of burn injuries, his family members disputed the claims alleging foul play in the death of Soumya Ranjan.