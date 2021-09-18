ACF Death Case: Crime Branch Conducts Lie Detection Of DFO & Cook

Bhubaneswar: With mystery still shrouding the death of Paralakhemundi assistant conservator of forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, the Crime Branch on Saturday conducted lie detection of DFO Sangram Behera at Bhubaneswar Forensic Laboratory.

According to sources, cook Manmath Kumbha’s lie detection was also conducted today. At least 100 questions were thrown at the DFO during the 3-hour test.

Earlier, a four-member team of the Crime Branch led by DSP, Gyanaranjan Mishra recorded the statement of Behera after subjecting him to questioning for over three hours.

During the interrogation, Behera denied charges of having a relationship with Bidya Bharati or harassing the deceased ACF by giving him extra work, as alleged by the family members of the deceased officer.

Earlier, the family members of the deceased officer had leveled serious allegations against the DFO accusing him of having played a role in the death of Soumya Ranjan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the deceased ACF Soumya Ranjan was found with around 90 percent burn injuries at his official quarters at Paralakhemundi on the night of July 11, 2021. Later, he succumbed to the injuries at a private hospital in Cuttack on July 13.

Though the post-mortem report of the deceased ACF later pointed that the young OFS officer had died of burn injuries, his family members disputed the claims alleging foul play in the death of Soumya Ranjan.