Acer Winter Sale Begins: Check Discounts Here

New Delhi: Taiwanese laptop and PC maker Acer India has begun its year-end sale for India. In the sale buyers can purchase laptops starting at Rs 23,990 and discounts of up to 67 percent on gaming devices and accessories. The sale is applicable only on Acer India’s exclusive online store. The sale will also come with additional offers like no-cost EMI, free extended warranty, and more.

During the Loot Our Store Sale, customers who buy the Acer Tab during the online sale are eligible to get Nitro headphones worth Rs. 2,999 for free. The tablet is available at Rs. 11,999 and includes specifications like 8-inch display, quad-core MediaTek MT8766WA SoC, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage and 4G connectivity.

Additionally, the sale is also offering up to 67 percent discount with gaming accessories like Acer Nitro headsets, mice, backpacks and adapters. Acer also offers exchange offers on select laptops.

Earlier this month, Acer expanded its gaming laptops lineup in India by launching the Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52). It included an 11th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and a 4K mini-LED display. The company also recently brought the Acer Aspire Vero (AV15-51) to the country, with features including a recycled plastic chassis and an 11th-generation Intel Core processor.