Acer Swift Edge: World’s Lightest 16-inch OLED Laptop Launched in India

Bengaluru: Acer, world’s leading PC brand today launched Acer Swift Edge, which counts as world’s lightest 16-inch OLED laptop. The 4K OLED display on the Acer Swift Edge supports 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and has a peak brightness of 500 nits for movie-quality visuals.

In order to help fight against increasingly complex cyberattacks, it is equipped Microsoft Pluton security processor. The new laptop’s display has been certified by VESA DisplayHD True Black 500 and TUV RheinlandEyesafe for a long-lasting and comfortable viewing experience.

With an AMD Ryzen™ PRO CPU and up to a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, the Acer Swift Edge is one of the most secure Windows devices. This laptop weighs only 1.17kg, but it is packed with features that boost productivity and teamwork through cutting-edge technology, such as great processing speed and quick responsiveness.

Key highlights The all-newAcer Swift Edge is world lightest 16” laptop

The laptop comes with a 4K OLED display

This lightest laptop is12.95 mm thin and weighs 1.17 kg with a 54 Wh 3-cell Li-ion battery

Swift Edge is equipped with Microsoft Pluton Security Processor, a dedicated hardware chip on the CPU

The device comes with Wi-Fi 6E for high-speed wireless connections and file sharing

Starting at Rs.124,999.00, the all-new Swift Edge is designed is created to fulfil the needs of the modern hybrid workforce in terms of efficiency and creativity.

“Swift series products have continuously taken first place in the thin and light category. With the launch of the brand-new Acer Swift Edge, we hope to provide our consumers the ideal fusion of performance, security, and durability. The Swift Edge has precise linear structural characteristics that give the laptop a fashionable and premium feel. These features are an heir to the simple, clean design language of the Swift series. This new laptop is the best option for business achievers thanks to its superb software and security features.”Says Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India

THE DESIGN

The sleek and stunning Swift Edge is made with an alloy that’s 20% lighter and 2x as strong as normal aluminum. With a 12.95mm thin & 1.17kg weight this light ultra-portable laptop can accompany one in their nomadic ventures.

THE SECURITY

The Swift Edge is a Secured-core PC, which are the most secure Windows devices made. And with AMD Ryzen™ Pro, Microsoft Pluton and biometric authentication, users can have powerful safeguards to keep personal data protected andwork securely.

THE VISUALS

Work from anywhere, in 4K OLED and experience a sensational range of colour and clarity with cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut support and 500 Nits brightness—so images keep looking simply sublime.

THE SMARTS

The FHD front-facing camera uses Acer’s TNR (Temporal Noise Reduction) technology for high-quality imagery even in low-light conditions. And with Acer PurifiedVoice™ with AI Noise Reduction, video calling has never been so good.

THE CONNECTIVITY

Featuring the next generation in connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E. Perfect for high-speed file sharing and smooth 4K streaming. Also featuring two USB-C ports and HDMI 2.1 support so users can stay connected wherever they go.

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY:

Swift Edge is available from Rs. Rs.124,999.00on store.acer.com and Amazon