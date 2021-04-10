Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop: Checkout Price And More

New Delhi: Acer has launched the latest version of its Nitro 5 gaming laptop in India. The company has launched two new variants of the laptop, both of which are powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Hexa-core processor. You can configure the laptop with either an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 or the GTX 1650 GPU.

Acer Nitro 5 price in India, availability

Acer Nitro 5 starts at Rs. 71,990 and this will get you the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU + 8GB RAM + Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. The Acer Nitro 5 model with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU starts at Rs. 94,990. Both Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 and GeForce GTX 1650 models of the gaming laptop will be available for purchase from Flipkart, Acer Exclusive stores, and Acer online store from April 9.

Acer Nitro 5 specifications, features

The Acer Nitro 5 features a blacked-out body, slim side bezels, an RGB backlit keyboard, and a multi-touch touchpad. It also has ‘CoolBoost’ technology that keeps the system temperature at an optimal level. The laptop bears a 15.6-inch Full-HD+ (1920×1080 pixels) LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It also packs a 720p HD webcam and tips the scales at 2.4kg.

The I/O ports on the Acer Nitro 5 include two USB 3.2 Generation 1 ports, a Type-C 3.2 Generation 2 port, a USB 3.2 Generation 2 port with power-off charging, and one HDMI port. It also offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and Ethernet.