Acer Launches Six Laptops With Windows 11: Details Here

New Delhi: Acer has recently launched six new laptops to the market with Windows 11. The laptops include the new Acer Swift X, Swift 3, Aspire 3, Aspire 5, Spin 3, and Spin 5. In addition to the new laptops launching in India, Acer has brought the Aspire Vero as well as the new Swift 5 and Nitro 5 in the US. Here’s everything you should know about these news devices.

Acer Swift X

First off, we have the Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5600U Hexa-core processor. It has a base clock of 2.3GHz and a max boost clock of 4.2GHz. It comes with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. For graphics, Acer has equipped this model with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050. The new Acer Swift X features a 14-inch FHD IPS panel with 100% sRGB color gamut coverage. It is priced at ₹86,999.

Acer Swift 3

Acer has two Swift 3 variants on offer — one with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor and another with an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor. The Intel SKU carries an EVO certification and comes with support for Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6, and more. The rest of the specifications are identical, though. Both laptops can be configured with up to 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. You also get a 14-inch FHD panel with a max brightness of 300 nits.

Acer Aspire 5

The Acer Aspire 5 is available in a variety of configurations with both Intel and AMD processors. The Intel variants feature an 11th Gen Core i5 processor, while the AMD models pack the Ryzen 5 5500U. The base variant of this model comes with 4GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. All variants offer a 14-inch FHD IPS panel. The Acer Aspire 5 series starts at ₹57,999.

Acer Aspire 3

Next up, we have another mainstream notebook under Acer’s Aspire lineup — the Acer Aspire 3. It’s powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and has Iris Xe graphics. The laptop comes with hybrid storage, up to 8GB RAM, and a fingerprint reader to add an extra layer of security. The Aspire 3 is a fairly basic laptop that starts at ₹55,999.

Acer Spin 5

The Acer Spin 5 is one of the best convertible laptops available in the market, and it now comes with Windows 11 out of the box. It is one of the more powerful laptops in Acer’s portfolio, featuring an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, up to 16GB RAM, and up to a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. The 13.5-inch IPS touch panel has a 3:2 aspect ratio, which Acer calls a “VertiView display.” You also get a stylus with this machine to take full advantage of that convertible form factor. The Acer Spin 5 starts at ₹99,999.

Acer Spin 3

Acer Spin 3 is another 2-in-1 convertible laptop. This laptop is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processors with up to 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. It features a 13.3-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, which means it is not as tall as the Spin 5’s display. However, you do get a stylus with this machine to power your creativity. The Acer Spin 3 starts at ₹74,999, making it slightly more affordable than the Spin 5.