Acer launches its second Intel® powered Make in India laptop with Aspire 3

Bengaluru: Acer India, the leading PC brand today announced the launch of its second laptop under the Make in-India scheme. The Aspire 3 is manufactured at the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Noida. This is the second laptop to come of the manufacturing line after the acclaimed TravelMate series laptops.

With this Acer’s Make in India laptops gives strong momentum to India’s manufacturing competitiveness and leverage the production-linked incentive (PLI) by the Government of India. The mainstream Aspire 3 laptop is powered by Intel® processors, which deliver class-leading performance and features which allow the Acer Aspire 3 to handle everyday tasks with ease while providing a great value proposition to enable PC penetration and help India to be digitally empowered.

Acer has been a strong supporter of Make in India initiative by Government of India. We are already manufacturing Desktops, All-in-One PCs and Tablets in India, with this new initiatives, we have capability to produce our complete PC product range starting with TravelMate series laptop and now the Aspire 3 series laptop for mainstream segment. The launch of the fully made in India laptops portrays Acer’s step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and its commitment and focus on making India an electronic manufacturing powerhouse.

GS Sondhi, Senior Director – Product Management, Acer India, said “Acer Aspire 3 is the first laptop under Aspire series that is manufactured locally with world-class manufacturing standards that is on-par with global processes to deliver performance and quality which the customer demand. Built on the Intel platform, this laptop delivers enough power to see you through your day be it work, learn or for general use. This follows our TravelMate series laptops which started shipping for commercial customers already at the beginning of the month. With the success of this second fully made in India laptop we believe the impetus to PC manufacturing is particularly significant as it can help reduce imports which have become all the more important as their usage increase rapidly amid the Covid-19 restriction.”

Rahul Malhotra, Director, Consumer Sales, Intel India, said “We are delighted that Acer has once again chosen to work with Intel on their second Make in India laptop with the launch of the Acer Aspire 3 laptop, extending our long time collaboration with Acer to more locally manufactured laptops. This is testament to the value and performance that the Intel platform delivers across consumer, business and education segments, while also helping meet the growing laptop demand in India that we have witnessed in recent years.”

With the pandemic the demand for a laptop in every household has increased. The PLI for IT hardware brought by Government of India is a game-changer that will have the advantage to increase domestic value addition and significantly position India as a key manufacturing hub. Acer will focus on manufacturing laptops under the value segment, mainstream segment, and education segment category with leading partners like Intel. This will improve and generate new employment opportunities for the youth, upskill and develop ancillary electronic industries in India and bring in global manufacturing standards.