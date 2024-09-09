New Delhi: Acer, one of the leading brands in the PC industry, proudly announced Bollywood actress Jahnvi Kapoor as the new brand ambassador for Acer India. This partnership marks a significant step in Acer’s mission to connect with its diverse consumer base.

Jahnvi Kapoor will spearhead the brand’s campaign across multiple channels to showcase how Acer and Acerpure products enable modern living with style, reflecting Acer’s commitment to innovation and excellence.

As the face of Acer India, Jahnvi will endorse a wide range of Acer’s advanced laptops, Acerpure TVs, and home appliances, including water purifiers and vacuum cleaners. This collaboration symbolizes a fusion of technology and style—cornerstones of Acer's product lineup. From high-performance laptops for professionals and students to innovative Acerpure home appliances, this partnership aims to highlight how Acer’s products seamlessly integrate into modern Indian lifestyles.

Harish Kohli, President and Managing Director, Acer India, expressed, “We are delighted to welcome Jahnvi Kapoor to the Acer family. Her vibrant personality and strong connection with the youth make her the perfect voice for our brand. At Acer, we continuously innovate to meet the evolving needs of our customers, and having Jahnvi represent us will help us connect with a broader audience that values quality, innovation, and style in their daily lives.”

Sharing her excitement about the partnership, Jahnvi Kapoor stated, “I am truly honoured to join the Acer family as their brand ambassador. Acer’s commitment to merging technology with everyday convenience is inspiring. As someone who appreciates both style and functionality, I am excited to represent a brand that embodies these qualities. I look forward to showcasing how Acer’s innovative products elevate how we live and work.”

Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, commented, “Jahnvi Kapoor’s collaboration with Acer India comes at a pivotal time as we continue to expand our footprint in the Indian market. Her influence and popularity, especially among the youth, align perfectly with our vision of delivering products that not only meet the demands of modern consumers but also inspire a lifestyle defined by technology and elegance.”

Sooraj Balakrishnan, Associate Director & Head of Marketing, at Acer India, added, “At Acer, we believe in the power of technology to transform lives. Our partnership with Jahnvi Kapoor is a testament to our commitment to bringing innovative and stylish products to our consumers. Jahnvi’s association with Acer and Acerpure will undoubtedly amplify our brand’s presence and help us connect with a younger, tech-savvy audience who are looking for products that combine performance with aesthetics.”

Acer’s decision to bring Jahnvi Kapoor on board aligns with its broader strategy of driving growth through strategic partnerships and innovative marketing endeavours. As a brand, Acer has consistently led the charge in introducing groundbreaking technologies and products tailored to the varied needs of Indian consumers. Whether it's launching AI-powered laptops or offering smart home solutions that simplify everyday tasks, Acer continues to be at the forefront of technological innovation. Acerpure has also recently expanded its retail presence, offering products in all Acer Malls (Exclusive Stores).