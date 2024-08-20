Acer India Launches Nitro V 16 AMD Ryzen 8040 Series: Its First AI-Powered Gaming Laptop

Bengaluru: Acer, one of the leading brands in the PC industry, today launched its first complete (CPU/GPU/Hardware) AI gaming laptop, the Acer Nitro V 16, set to redefine gaming with its

cutting-edge technology.

This powerful device features AMD Ryzen R7 8845HS Series processors and NVIDIA® GeForce® 4060 series AI graphics with 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD seamlessly integrated with the revolutionary Copilot in Windows 11.

The Nitro V 16’s 16-inch display boasts a vivid 16:10 WQXGA resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, a high-brightness screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, and 100% sRGB colour accuracy, offering lifelike visuals. This AI-driven laptop delivers high-speed performance for seamless gaming and streaming. It is enhanced by intelligent battery management and advanced technologies that elevate AI interactions, making it a game-changer in gaming and technology.

The Nitro V 16 introduces revolutionary features, including Copilot, an AI-powered assistant that boosts productivity by delivering detailed web-based answers, inspiring creativity, and enhancing collaboration.

Another standout feature is Purified Voice 2.0, an AI-driven tool that removes background noise,

ensuring crystal-clear audio during gaming and video calls. The Acer Quick Panel simplifies the

management of Purified View and PurifiedVoice AI settings, allowing users to control camera and

microphone configurations during video calls effortlessly.

This newly launched laptop is designed for a wide range of users, from multimedia enthusiasts seeking excellent entertainment and gaming capabilities to college and high school students needing a versatile device for academics and gaming. It is also ideal for mainstream gamers looking for a budget-friendly gaming experience.

The laptop is engineered to handle the most demanding tasks with its advanced dual-fan, quad-intake, and quad-exhaust cooling system. By drawing in cold air from the top keyboard and button cover and expelling heat through side and rear vents, the laptop remains cool, preventing throttling and maintaining optimal CPU and GPU performance.

Users can also manage the cooling system with the NitroSense key, enabling them to adjust fan speeds and select from four modes: Eco, Quiet, Balance, and Performance. Seamless connectivity is ensured with options- Wi-Fi 6E, Gigabit Ethernet, and USB4® 40Gbps, keeping users connected in any setting.

Enhancing the immersive experience, the Nitro V 16 comes with DTS Ultra Audio, offering enhanced

bass, loudness, and customizable sound modes, while supporting high-impedance headphones for

superior audio through both internal speakers and headphones.

The laptop also features a MUX switch, allowing users to easily switch between integrated and discrete GPUs, optimizing graphics performance as needed. This combination of advanced cooling, exceptional audio quality, and versatile connectivity makes the Nitro V 16 an ideal choice for gamers and multimedia enthusiasts.