Acer Day 2023: Acer’s Biggest Sale from August 1st to 6th

Bangalore: The annual Acer Day celebration has returned with an exciting line-up of activities and promotions to look forward to. Acer is set to showcase innovative products that are designed to help enhance productivity and elevate the digital experiences of various personalities and lifestyles. This year’s theme, #AceYourWorld, is all about empowering and motivating individuals to achieve their goals and reach their fullest potential through technology. Whether they are students, gamers, professionals, or entrepreneurs, Acer Day 2023 encourages everyone to take charge of their destiny and make their own mark in the world.

“As a brand that aims to break barriers between people and technology, Acer is committed to providing individuals with the tools they need to better achieve their goals in life,” said Andrew Hou, President of Pan-Asia Pacific Regional Operations, Acer. “Through this year’s celebration, Acer hopes to showcase how its innovations continue to elevate users’ experiences and unlock opportunities for greater outcomes.”

This year’s Acer Day sale is set to be unparalleled, with jaw-dropping deals, discounts, and offers on top-notch Acer laptops. From August 1st to 6th, customers can immerse themselves in the excitement of exclusive offers available at Acer’s exclusive outlets, e-stores, and e-commerce channels.

Acer Mall Exclusive Outlets – 3rd to 6th August

The best of Acer Day offers can be availed from Acer Exclusive stores starting August 3rd

Get offers worth 16999 for FREE on select laptops

2 Years Extended Warranty + 1st-year Accidental Damage Protection starting at just Rs 199

Get cashback of upto Rs 5000

Shop and Win Acer monitors and tablets with your laptop purchase

Walk-in to any Acer Exclusive store and stand a chance to with Acer accessories and high-end portable speakers

Acer OnlineStore – 1st to 3rd August

The great Acer Day online sale starts 1st August with some jaw-dropping deals

Biggest Discount – Upto 57% Off

Free 3-year Warranty and Accessories

Win 100% cashback on laptops

Shop and Win Air purifiers, Acer Monitors & More

10% Student discounts

No Cost EMI

Special bundle discount on purchase of accessories or a monitor with the laptop

Acer Day Offers at Amazon Flipkart Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics

At partner stores like Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics, customers can seize the opportunity to avail an extra instant bank discount of 2,000 along with exclusive offers on extended warranty and accidental damage protection. Additionally, leading e-tail platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart offer an instant bank discount of 2K on all Acer laptops, making the shopping experience even more rewarding.

