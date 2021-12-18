Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel Laptop Launched With 11th Gen Intel i7: Details Here

New Delhi: The Taiwanese tech giant has recently launched a new ConceptD 3 Ezel Designer Book. It is a convertible laptop specially designed for graphic designers and artists. The latest laptop is powered by Core i7-11800H processor coupled with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti graphics card. Read on to know more about the new device.

Price

The ConceptD 3 Ezel Designer Book comes with a white color theme and is available in China for 10,999 yuan (approximately US$1700).

Specification

In terms of specification, a 14-inch 1080p IPS display with 100% Adobe RGB coverage Pantone certification and touch support. Additionally, the display has is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. Under the hood, the ConceptD 3 has an Intel Tiger Lake Core i7-11800H processor coupled with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti graphics card. The notebook is offered with up to 16GB DDR4 SDRAM and up to 1TB of PCIe solid-state drives.

Additionally, the device offers an HD webcam, two USB 3.2 Type-A slots, SD 7.0 Card reader, Audio Combo Jack, HDMI 2.0 support, Thunderbolt 4, and a Mini DisplayPort 1.4.

For now, the Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel carrying the i7-11800H processor and the RTX 3050Ti have only launched in China, and no word has come from Acer regarding its release in other regions.