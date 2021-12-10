Acer Aspire Vero Laptop Launched In India; Specs & Price

New Delhi: Acer has recently launched its Aspire Vero laptop in India. The laptop is equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core Processor. Read on to know more about the latest laptop.

Price

The latest Acer Aspire Vero costs Rs 79999 for the single Intel Core i5 model. Buyers can purchase it on Acer online Store, Acer Exclusive stores, and other authorised retail stores. It comes in a single Volcano Gray colour. Moreover, Acer also offers a special exchange offer where any laptop exchanged for Aspire Vero will get additional Rs 2000 off.

Acer Aspire Vero Specification

Talking about the specification, the latest Acer Aspire Vero features a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS LED-backlit TFT LCD display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution.

The device is powered by a 4.50GHz quad-core Intel Core i5-1155G7 processor paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. In addition, there is Windows Hello compatible fingerprint scanner and a backlit keyboard on the laptop.

It is a Keyboard design emphasis eco ideals, with R and E keys standing out in yellow based on the concepts (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle).

It also sports a 3-cell 48Whr battery that the laptop claims to offer up to 10 hours of battery life. Lastly, the connectivity options are Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, HDMI port, USB 3.1 port, USB 3.2 port, USB Type-C port, and USB 2.0 port.