Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop with 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 & NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™2050 launched

Bangalore: Acer takes gaming to the next level with the Launch of Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop in India. Powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processor, this laptop features advanced performance hybrid architecture with up to two Performance-cores (P-cores) and up to eight Efficient-cores (E-cores), intelligently managed by Intel Thread Director.

Aspire 5 laptop is ideal for gamers on the go, creators, and power PC users alike. Gamers benefit from great performance and smooth gameplay in a compact and light-weight body, while creators enjoy faster cores, multitasking capabilities, and configuration options. With its powerful performance and advanced features, Aspire 5 laptop enhances the overall experience, catering to a wide range of user needs.

The Aspire 5 gaming laptop comes packed with the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 2050, providing gamers with cutting-edge AI features and ray tracing capabilities. The DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) and AI-specialized Tensor Cores on GeForce RTX GPUs provides gamers a speed boost with uncompromised image quality. NVIDIA Optimus® technology ensures the laptop delivers excellent performance while also balancing battery life. The all new 14.0″ display comes with IPS technology and boasts a WUXGA 1920 x 1200 resolution, offering a wider viewing angle of up to 170 degrees with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The Aspire 5 gaming laptop is also environmentally friendly, featuring a mercury-free display and an elegant, sleek metal chassis.

It is designed to provide hassle-free connectivity, featuring a variety of ports to keep users connected while on-the-go. With a USB Type-C port that supports full-function capabilities and Thunderbolt 4, transferring large files and connecting to external displays is effortless. The laptop also features the latest Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 technologies, ensuring fast and dependable wireless connectivity. The MU-MIMO technology allows multiple devices to connect at once, making it a perfect choice for professionals and students who need to stay connected and productive.

Speaking on the launch Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said, “As the demand for casual gaming continues to rise, customers are looking for bigger screens and immersive experiences that deliver top-notch performance. With Aspire 5, we have encapsulated high-performance components within a thin and sleek chassis, providing our customers with an optimal gaming experience that can be easily carried anywhere. At Acer, we are committed to providing innovative and technologically advanced products that exceed our customers’ expectations, and the Aspire 5 is just one example of our dedication to this mission.”

The Aspire 5 is a high-performance, portable gaming laptop that weighs just 1.57 kg. With a sleek and lightweight design, it’s perfect for frequent travellers, commuters, and anyone who needs to move around while working or gaming.

Pricing And Availability

The Aspire 5 gaming laptop starts at Rs 70,990 and it is available in all Acer Exclusive Stores, Acer E-store, Croma, Vijay Sales and Amazon.