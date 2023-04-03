Acer Aspire 3 with Intel® Core™ i3-N305 processor launched in India; see price & specifications

Bengaluru : Acer, one of the world’s top PC brands launched India’s first Intel® Core™ i3-N305 processor laptop with Aspire 3 today. It is designed for multitasking and to breeze through day-to-day activities without breaking a sweat. The new Aspire 3 is lighter and thinner than ever before at 1.7kg and 18.9mm thickness. With performance at its core, this laptop comes with 8GB LPDDR5 memory onboard and a 14 or 15.6 inch full HD display along with Acer PurifiedVoice™ and AI Noise Reduction audio system which effectively analyses environmental ambient sound components and automatically selects the most effective noise cancelling mode.

With its spectacular enhanced thermal system feature and an additional 17% thermal capacity due to a 78% increase in fan surface area the laptop stays cool and at the top of its performance. The special Microsoft Cortana with Voice and wake-on-voice features provides convenience for the users. The model is equipped with up to 11 hours of battery life and Windows 11 to provide a modern and secure computing system with a host of new features. The all new Aspire 3 comes with BlueLightShield™ lowering the harmful light exposure to the users. It is also enhanced with LPDDR5 on-board memory giving users enhanced performance for everyday productivity.

PERFORMANCE AT THE READY

The Aspire 3 laptop with the latest 2023 Intel Core i3 N-Series Processor is an excellent choice for those in need of a reliable and affordable computing option. Its high-performance graphics and improved multi-tasking capabilities make it ideal for navigating various learning tools and applications. The processor also provides enhanced video conferencing and clear audio quality, making it perfect for remote learning and collaboration. Its long battery life ensures uninterrupted streaming of videos. Additionally, it offers faster and more reliable connectivity, with nearly 3X faster browsing, streaming, and collaborating speeds. With exclusive high-speed channels, users can enjoy a seamless connection in class, smoother streaming, and the freedom to learn and play anywhere.

IMPROVED THERMALS

Enhanced thermal system and an additional 17% thermal capacity thanks to a 78% increase in fan surface area which helps the users to maintain peak performance and avoid overheating, so users can get more work done.​

PURPOSEFUL DESIGN

Aspire 3 15.6” is lighter and thinner than ever before at 1.7kg and 18.9mm thickness and the Aspire 3 14” with Metal A Cover is 18.9 mm thick & 1.5 kg only.

THE DISPLAY

The 1080p FHD display is perfect for casual web browsing and streaming videos, allowing for sharp, detailed images. The Acer BlueLightShield™ lowers the levels of blue light exposure keeping the users safe during usage.

THE CONNECTIVITY

Connect or charge the newest devices on the full-function USB Type-C port with​ USB Type C (Full function)​Type A USB3.2 Gen1​ and HDMI 2.1 provides increased productivity and functionality.

ACER PURIFIEDVOICE™

With working from home becoming increasingly commonplace, the quality of a conference call is just as relevant. Our new generation of Acer PurifiedVoice™ with AI noise reduction can now actively suppress background noise for both users and is compatible with external headphones and mics.

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

Aspire 3 is available from Rs. 39,999 on Acer Exclusive Stores, Acer E-store, Vijay Sales, Amazon and Acer stores pan India.