Accused Flees With Police Vehicle In Dhenkanal; Held

Dhenkanal: An accused person, who was brought to the police station for interrogation, on Tuesday fled with a police van from the premises of Dhenkanal Town police station. However, he has been arrested later.

The accused has been identified as Dharmendra Swain of Bainsia village under Gandia police limits.

According to reports, the incident took place while the accused was brought to the police station for interrogation regarding some police case when he allegedly fled with the vehicle parked on the police station premises.

Later, the cops managed to nab him from Khuntuni police station area and took him to the police station. Further interrogations are underway.