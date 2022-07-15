ACC Continues Its Journey Of Capacity Expansion, Cost Efficiency And Sustainability

ACC continues its journey of capacity growth with the Ametha integrated project being on track. The integrated unit at Ametha will be commissioned in Q4 2022. Land acquisition and other actions for the grinding unit project at Salai Banwa are progressing as per schedule.

The April to June 2022 quarter was impacted by rising global fuel costs and related inflationary impacts. We were able to mitigate part of this impact through our efficiency project ‘Parvat’. The cost reduction journey will be further accelerated with the commissioning of waste heat recovery projects in Jamul, Kymore & Ametha plants taking the share of green power to 15%.

Sustainability continues to be one of our key focus areas. ACC is committed to making a tangible difference in the areas of carbon footprint reduction, protection of natural resources, and enabling progress and welfare of our communities through our various initiatives. I am pleased to inform you that our ‘#ChangeTheStory’ campaign, which seeks to free our water bodies of plastic waste, has been widely appreciated in multiple forums.

I am confident that with all the projects that are underway, we will continue to deliver strongly on all our strategic priorities”- said Sridhar Balakrishnan, Managing Director and CEO.

April – June Quarter 2022

Ametha project to add ~5 MTPA capacity progressing as per schedule; Integrated unit to be commissioned in Q4 2022

Waste heat recovery projects at Jamul and Kymore plants are on track for commissioning in Q3 2022; Orders placed for the next wave of projects at the Chanda and Wadi plants

Strong volume growth of 10.5% vs previous year during the quarter

EBITDA at ₹ 426 Crore lower by 51% vs previous year due to significant impact of fuel cost increase despite strong efficiencies delivered under project ‘Parvat’

Consolidated Financial Results for the second quarter (April-June) 2022

Particulars UoM Quarter Apr-Jun 2022 Quarter Apr-Jun 2021 Half Year Jan-Jun 2022 Half Year Jan-Jun 2021 Sales Volume – Cement Million Tonnes 7.56 6.84 15.26 14.81 Sales Volume – Ready Mix Concrete Million Cubic meters 0.83 0.58 1.70 1.41 Net Sales ₹ Crore 4,393 3,810 8,715 8,024 EBITDA ₹ Crore 426 869 1,061 1,730 EBITDA Margin % 9.7% 22.8% 12.2% 21.6% Operating EBIT ₹ Crore 262 723 742 1,440 Operating EBIT Margin % 6.0% 19.0% 8.5% 17.9% Profit before tax ₹ Crore 305 758 837 1,513 Profit after Tax ₹ Crore 227 569 624 1,132

Performance

Net Sales during the quarter increased by 15% to ₹ 4,393 Crore compared to ₹ 3,810 Crore last year

Profit after tax at ₹ 227 Crore, 60% lower than the previous year

‘Parvat’ journey with rigour on the improvement of efficiency levers continues.

Cash & Cash Equivalent stood at ₹ 4,517 Crore as of June 30, 2022.

Outlook

The government’s concerted efforts to stimulate investment across several sectors will have a favourable impact on improving the overall economic environment in the country. Prediction of a normal monsoon will augur well for the rural economy. We maintain a positive outlook for demand in the coming months.