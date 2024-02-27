Abu Dhabi’s First Hindu Temple To Open For Public From March 1

Abu Dhabi: The first Hindu temple in United Arab Emirates (UAE) Abu Dhabi, will be open to public from March 1, the temple authorities said. The temple was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month.

The first stone Hindu Temple of UAE, is a spectacular structure build on a 27-acre site in Abu Mureikhah, near Al Rahba off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway, at a cost of around Rs 700 crore. The temple will be open to the public from March 1, between 9 am and 8 pm. The temple will remain closed for visitors every Monday.

The grand temple was inaugurated by PM Modi on February 14- the ceremony attended by over 5,000 invitees. From February 15 to 29, overseas devotees and visitors who registered in advance or VIP guests were allowed entry to the temple.

Apart from a pilgrimage site for the Hindus across the world, the temple is an architectural marvel in itself. It has been built using ancient architectural methods clubbed with scientific techniques. No metal has been used in the construction of the temple and fly ash has been used to fill up the foundation, replacing 55 per cent of cement in the concrete mix, reducing the carbon footprint of the temple.The temple is built by Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS).

Before the inauguration of the temple, the Ambassador of the UAE to India Abdulnasser Alshaali had said it is to `celebrate tolerance and acceptance` and to further strengthen the relationship with India.