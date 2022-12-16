Absolute Surrender: Woman Beggar Donates Life Savings Of Rs 1 Lakh To A Jagannath Temple

Phulbani: A woman beggar in the district has done a noble job that made everybody surprised. What she did is of course strange, but it is a fact that Tula Behera from Phulbani donated her life time savings of Rs 1 lakh to a local Jagannath temple for renovation of the old shrine.

Her act of selfless love and devotion to the Lord of Universe has earned applause from millions of Jagannath devotees across the country.

Tula opted Friday for the divine job as the day assumes significance from spiritual aspect due to ‘Dhanu Sankranti’.

Tula said that she thought to do something for her beloved God and the time came to do a good job when she was told that her savings crossed Rs 1 lakh. Without any delay, Tula visited the temple and urged the authorities to accept her savings as a donation.

The temple authorities initially were hesitant to accept such a big amount from a beggar, but finally received making her dream comes true.

“We were averse to take the money from her. But, she continues to insist and we finally accepted on the auspicious occasion of Dhanu Sankranti,” said a temple official.

Her act sets an example for many. Others, especially the rich classes should learn something from her, said Temple committee president Sunasir Mohapatra and secretary Harishandra Maharana.

The committee felicitated her with floral tributes and also assured to take care of her till her last.

Similarly, Tula promised to donate more in her life to the temple. She requested the management to build dharmasala for devotees and saints.