Absconding drug peddler Bishnu Behera nabbed while illegally transporting spirit

Cuttack: In a major crackdown on narcotics peddling, the Cuttack flying squad nabbed absconding drug peddler Bishnu Behera today.

Reportedly, Bishnu was apprehended by Cuttack flying squad while illegally transporting spirit in a truck from Kolkata to Kanheipada in Bhuban, Dhenkanal.

On the other hand, one illicit liquor factory of Bishnu have also been busted in Bhuban. Besides, the truck along with fake bottles and spirit were seized.