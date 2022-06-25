Abhishek Verma, Jyothi Surekha Clinch Gold Medal At Archery World Cup In Paris

Paris: Archers Jyothi Surekha Vennum and Abhishek Verma won the gold medal in the compound mixed team event at the World Cup Stage- 3 in Paris today.

Jyothi also clinched a silver in the individual event after a heartbreaking loss in the final to Great Britain’s Ella Gibson in the shoot-off.

In the compound mixed team final, the Indian duo beat France 152-149. Both Indian archers hit 9s to win the country’s first medal at the ongoing event.

The Indian recurve women’s team of Ankita Bhakat, Deepika Kumari and Simranjeet Kaur also reach the final and ensure a medal for the country in the Archery World Cup Stage-3 in Paris on Thursday.

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has congratulated the Indian archer duo on clinching the gold medal in the mixed compound event.

He said, India’s compound mixed duo Jyothi Surekha Verma and Abhishek Verma have claimed gold at Archery World Cup Stage-3 in France. In a tweet, the Minister said, India maintained their impressive lead over France to win.