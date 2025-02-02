India secured a dominant victory over England in the fifth T20I match at the Wankhede Stadium, winning by 150 runs and clinching the series 4-1.

Abhishek Sharma was the star of the match, scoring a record-breaking 135 runs and bagging 2 wickets. His performance helped India achieve their biggest win against England in Men’s T20Is by a margin of runs.

The Indian team finished with a total of 247 for nine in 20 overs. Brydon Carse was the standout bowler for England, taking three wickets for 38 runs.

India also registered their highest-ever Powerplay score in T20Is, finishing at 95/1 after six overs.

Abhishek Sharma smashes India’s second-fastest T20I TON in Men’s Cricket

Abhishek Sharma made history during the 5th T20I against England by scoring 135 runs off just 54 balls, setting a new record for India’s highest individual score in T20Is. He broke Shubman Gill’s previous record of 126* against New Zealand in 2023.

Abhishek’s innings included 7 boundaries and 13 sixes, and he achieved the second-fastest century for India, reaching the milestone in just 37 balls. Despite the contributions from other players like Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube, Abhishek’s innings were the standout performance and he bagged the Player of the Match award.

For ending the series with an impressive 14 wickets, Varun Chakravarthy was awarded the Player of the Series.