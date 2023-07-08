Abhishek Banerjee talks about his transformation as Hathoda Tyagi

Abhishek Banerjee, a young and gifted actor, needs no introduction in today’s age. The talented performer seldom ceases to enthral audiences with his amazing talent and flexibility as a character actor.

He is one of those artists whose brilliance speaks for itself, making him everyone’s favourite and the talk of the town. The actor, who is best known for playing comedic characters, astounded the audience with his performance in PaatalLok, where he played a terrible role. It was difficult to play the evil Hathoda Tyagi, but Abhishek did a fantastic job at it and gave a standout performance.

Interacting with a leading portal Abhishek Banerjee discuss about his transformation as Hathoda Tyagi and how the character impacted great on his impressive career and said, “During the first lockdown, I was a little hopeless with all the news and stories of death and destruction around the world. It’s bizarre that during that time, Paatal Lok was released. The trailer released on my birthday and with all the hopelessness, I saw a ray of hope and I derived inspiration from Hathoda himself. I was confined to my home like he was confined in a jail. I still remember when I was preparing for Hathoda Tyagi, the only thing I told myself was he doesn’t see the world the way we see it. He only sees death and destruction & that’s exactly what I was looking at through social media or the news channels.”

Abhishek added, “I told myself to be patient, like Hathoda was patient, waiting silently for the next job, and I kept waiting silently for my next work. In a way, Hathoda Tyagi helped me pass through the difficult times we were living in. Hathoda Tyagi is one such character which confuses me with my emotions, even till today. I don’t know whether to hate him for the criminal he is or love him for the soul he was”.

PaatalLok’s Hathoda Tyagi character was game changer for the actor which rose him to prominence. Meanwhile, on the work front Abhishek will be next seen in Section 84, Dream Girl 2, Stree 2, Bhediyaa 2, Vedaa and Raman Raghav 2.

