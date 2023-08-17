Abhishek Banerjee Excited to Reunite with Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2

Renowned actor Abhishek Banerjee is super excited to play the role of Shahrukh in the highly anticipated movie “Dream Girl 2.” The talented actor expressed his joy and camaraderie while working with Ayushmann Khurrana, with whom he shares a strong bond both on and off the screen.

Dream Girl 2, a sequel to the hit comedy Dream Girl, brings back the dynamic duo of Ayushmann Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee, who have previously collaborated on successful projects like Dream Girl and Bala. The film promises to deliver even more laughter, fun, and entertainment to the audience.

Talking about working with Ayushmann for the third time, Abhishek shared, ” “It was quite amusing portraying the roles of husband and wife with Ayushmann; this marks my third film alongside him. I’ve known him since Dream Girl 1, Baala, and now Dream Girl 2. Working together as a couple, we both enjoyed a lot. Just hoping to get the best Jodi award this year”

The chemistry between Abhishek Banerjee and Ayushmann Khurrana has been widely appreciated in their previous ventures, and fans are eagerly awaiting their reunion in “Dream Girl 2.” Abhishek spoke fondly of Ayushmann, describing him as a “very sweet person who takes care of everyone around him.” Their camaraderie and rapport off-screen are evidently reflected in their on-screen performances.

“Dream Girl 2” promises to be an entertaining rollercoaster ride filled with laughter, romance, and drama. With Abhishek Banerjee, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Annu Kapoor and Asrani joining the cast, audiences can expect nothing short of brilliance from this much-awaited sequel.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor Dream Girl 2 is all set to hit theaters on 25th August 2023 and fans cannot wait to witness the magic unfold on the silver screen.