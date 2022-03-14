Abhishek Bachchan’s Dasvi To Release On OTT On April 7; Watch Teaser

Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen in Dasvi, playing the role of Ganga Ram Chaudhary. Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, the film also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Abhishek wrote: “From one student to another, Dasvi ke exams ke liye dher saari best wishes!#Dasvi streaming from 7th April on @JioCinema & @NetflixIndia.”

Dasvi is backed by Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan and directed by Tushar Jalota. It has opted for director OTT release and will stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix from April 7, 2022.