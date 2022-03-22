Abhishek Bachchan Unveils New Posters From ‘Dasvi’

Mumbai: Bollywood Actor Abhishek Bachchan has dropped the first look of yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur from their upcoming film Dasvi.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek shared a poster of Yami dressed as policeman Jyoti Deswal. The poster also features the slogan “Sakht chhori hai”. Abhishek titled the poster “Jyoti ji badi sakht hain, trailer aane main abhi thoda waqt hain!”. The next poster is Nimrat who will play Abhishek’s wife – Bimla Devi in ​​the movie. She is seen in the photo wearing a blue suit and happens to be the state’s chief minister. However, the lady seemed confused and worried. Nimrat’s poster carries the slogan “Absolute power absolutely corrupts”. Abhishek wrote under the title of the post: “Mhari Bimmo kati jeher hain! Milliye humari dharam patni Bimla Devi Chaudhary se!”

Check out the poster by Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur:

Dasvi is backed by Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan and directed by Tushar Jalota. It has opted for director OTT release and will stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix from April 7, 2022.