Abhishek Bachchan Starrer ‘Dasvi’ Song Macha Macha Re Out!

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dasvi’s first song Macha Macha Re is out now. The music has been composed by Sachin-Jigar and the song has been crooned by Mika Singh, Sachin-Jigar, Divya Kumar. The lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Sharing the song on social media, Yami Gautam wrote, “Ab aayega maza jab sab saath milkar Machayenge! #MachaMachaRe song out now!”

Check out the song below:

In the video, Abhishek is seen being carried on a throne-like chair by his followers. He is also seen celebrating his birthday and dancing his worries away. In the end, we get to see Yami and Nimrat’s video montages as well.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film is backed by Dinesh Vijan and Bake My Cake Films, streaming on Jio Cinema and Netflix from April 7, 2022.