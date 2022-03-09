Abhishek Bachchan Gives A Witty Reply To Troll: Check Out Here

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has replied to a Twitter user who tried to troll him. Abhishek has deftly taken back on trolls along with a dose of humour.

A Twitter user shared the meme, which took a dig at Abhishek Bachchan’s film career and tagged the actor. The user tweeted, “Sach hai na sir? @juniorbachchan.” Abhishek, who has always tackled trolls with his intelligent humour, had the perfect humble response this time around.

Giving it back to the troll, Abhishek said, “Hey man! Loved your bio “Whatever you are…Be a good ONE” So true too…You truly are.”

Check Out Abhishek’s Response Below:

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Bob Biswas. He will be seen next in Dasvi and a Tamil thriller remake.